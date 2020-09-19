Marshall Wace LLP Sells 71,575 Shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,575 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Yunji were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunji by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 88,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yunji alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $388.19 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.11. Yunji Inc has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter.

Yunji Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.