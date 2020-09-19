Marshall Wace LLP Invests $83,000 in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ACH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of ACH stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

