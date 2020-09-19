Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 16.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 67.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 1.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

QUAD opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.