Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3,190.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 597,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,819.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,544 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 57,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $248,000.

FCG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

