Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 13,518 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $126,463.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,494 shares of company stock worth $4,017,906 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.17. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.