Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506,704 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPG. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 96,908 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 70,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Washington Prime Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Washington Prime Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

