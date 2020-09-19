Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 14,057 Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.82 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.