Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in At Home Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NYSE HOME opened at $14.86 on Friday. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $955.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.