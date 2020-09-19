16,405 Shares in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,405 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Exterran during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

EXTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of EXTN opened at $5.54 on Friday. Exterran Corp has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.