Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 155,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,630.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

