Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Strs Ohio grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.