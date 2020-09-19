Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 17,628 Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 85.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 398,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 113.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 423,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 101,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 180.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 115,667 shares during the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $239.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 1,974.65% and a negative return on equity of 197.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

