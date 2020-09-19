Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $753.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.