Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kubota from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Kubota from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Kubota stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. Kubota has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $93.22.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Kubota’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

