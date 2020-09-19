L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.48. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

