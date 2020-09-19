Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DB1. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €155.53 ($182.98).

ETR DB1 opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €147.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

