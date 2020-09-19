Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOW. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.89 ($43.40).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €42.48 ($49.98) on Friday. Software has a 52 week low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 52 week high of €44.50 ($52.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.58 and its 200-day moving average is €34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

