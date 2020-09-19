Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gravity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Gravity from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $135.00 on Friday. Gravity has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 43.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

