Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,301,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.