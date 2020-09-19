Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

COKE stock opened at $244.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

