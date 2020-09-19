Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

COKE stock opened at $244.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Precision BioSciences Inc Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd
Precision BioSciences Inc Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd
Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 17,628 Ideanomics
Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 17,628 Ideanomics
Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Koninklijke KPN Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Koninklijke KPN Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Kubota Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Kubota Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
L OREAL CO/ADR Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research
L OREAL CO/ADR Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report