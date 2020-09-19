Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 213.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

