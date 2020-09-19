Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,500 Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Farmer Bros worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the second quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 35.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Farmer Bros Co has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.18). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

