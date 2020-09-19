Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 782,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 544,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,180,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 103.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 396,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 201,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,878,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

