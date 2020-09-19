Bank of Montreal Can Has $611,000 Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.38% of Luna Innovations worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

LUNA stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.95 million, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

