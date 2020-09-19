Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 4,968.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.57% of Kura Sushi USA worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of KRUS opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

