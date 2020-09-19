Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Vocera Communications worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 267,403 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 173,580 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,355,000.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 4,333 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $131,029.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,419. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

