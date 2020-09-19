Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

