Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $646,000 Investment in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KURA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.43. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,627 shares of company stock worth $8,742,506 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

