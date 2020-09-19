FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $171.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.33.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

