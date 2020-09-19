FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $171.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.33.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp
Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp
Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,500 Shares of Farmer Bros Co
Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,500 Shares of Farmer Bros Co
Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Has $611,000 Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated
Bank of Montreal Can Has $611,000 Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated
Kura Sushi USA Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can
Kura Sushi USA Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can
Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report