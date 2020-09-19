Suma Krishnan Sells 50,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,787,436.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a current ratio of 51.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. Krystal Biotech Inc has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $953.51 million, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $22,335,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

