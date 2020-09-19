7,818 Shares in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

SAIL opened at $37.52 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,019,940 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

