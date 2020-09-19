Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Scientific Games worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $32.96 on Friday. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.44.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

