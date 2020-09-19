Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $204,000 in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,771.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,578. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.