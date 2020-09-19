Prudential Financial Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 314.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SIX opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

