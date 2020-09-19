Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,674 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Newpark Resources worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 186,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.96. Newpark Resources Inc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $7.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.98.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

