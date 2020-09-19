Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.95 Million Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of TowneBank worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

