Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 9,819 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 160,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $366,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 149.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,227.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLDD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

