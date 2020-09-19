Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after acquiring an additional 352,828 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Berman sold 4,296 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $322,414.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,006.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 80,331 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $5,883,442.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,973,646 shares in the company, valued at $217,789,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,026 shares of company stock worth $14,640,849. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

