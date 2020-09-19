Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $17.68. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $137.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 60.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 491.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

