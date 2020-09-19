Prudential Financial Inc. Has $224,000 Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.34. MRC Global Inc has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.