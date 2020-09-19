electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price Up 17.7%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s stock price rose 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 1,847,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,756,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 134.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 169.9% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

