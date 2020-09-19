Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Up 15.4%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.47. 5,596,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 729,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

