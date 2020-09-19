Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL) rose 15.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 1,772,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 408,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers bet exchange style wagering, player versus player betting, and on professional esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering Website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc in May 2017.

