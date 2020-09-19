Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares rose 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,922,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 756% from the average daily volume of 224,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

RKDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.