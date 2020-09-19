Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Up 14.1%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) was up 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 859,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 411,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.83.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 694.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.43%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

