Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Trading Up 12.4%

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price was up 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 311,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 280,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

