Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Trading Up 12.4%

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price was up 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 311,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 280,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.07.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.
Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
