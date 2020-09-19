Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Up 12.4%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s share price shot up 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 6,101,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 6,665,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

The stock has a market cap of $115.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 23.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

