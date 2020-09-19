AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Trading Up 11.8%

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s stock price was up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 478,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 155,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

