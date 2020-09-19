Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Up 11.9%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares were up 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,260,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,323,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

