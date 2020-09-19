Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1565 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,618,000 after purchasing an additional 470,422 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.6% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 138,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $409,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.